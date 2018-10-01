What exactly will FBI probe in Kavanaugh investigation? Feinstein seeks details

Calling for a “real investigation,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein has asked the White House and FBI to disclose any limits placed on a probe of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The White House on Friday directed the FBI to undertake a one-week investigation of the accusations at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein, a California Democrat, sent a letter Sunday to White House counsel Don McGahn and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting a copy of the directive.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations before the Senate, I am writing to request that you provide the Senate Judiciary Committee with a copy of the written directive sent by the White House to the FBI,” wrote Feinstein, who serves on the panel. “In addition, if the FBI requests any expansion beyond the initial directive, please provide the names of any additional witnesses or evidence.”

“This needs to be a real investigation and we must get all the facts,” Feinstein wrote on Twitter with a copy of the letter.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by at least three women, including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified Thursday before the judiciary panel, reported The Hill. Other allegations also have been made public by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

Citing anonymous sources, NBC News reported that the White House has placed limits on the FBI probe, restricting the witness list to exclude Swetnick, Yale classmates who could shed light on Kavanaugh’s drinking habits, and sources that could confirm details of some of Ford’s allegations.

The New York Times reported the White House has limited the FBI investigation to four witnesses: Ramirez, two friends of Kavanaugh and a friend of Ford.

President Donald Trump on Saturday denied any restrictions had been placed on the FBI probe, reported Fox News.

“NBC News incorrectly reported (as usual) that I was limiting the FBI investigation of Judge Kavanaugh, and witnesses, only to certain people,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Actually, I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion. Please correct your reporting!”

