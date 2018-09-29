National Politics

Top prosecutor threatens law-breaking marijuana businesses

The Associated Press

September 29, 2018 01:30 PM

DENVER

Colorado's top federal prosecutor says his office may take legal action against licensed marijuana business that violate state law or use their status under state law "as a shield" but sell to the black market.

U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer's comments came in an op-ed published late Friday.

Troyer also told The Denver Post this week that his office plans to take action soon against a Denver-area chain of marijuana dispensaries.

Troyer said an illegal drug-trafficking organization disguised itself as a legitimate business under state law. He did not name the company.

Troyer has held the office since former U.S. Attorney John Walsh, a nominee of President Barack Obama, resigned in 2016. President Donald Trump in June nominated Jason Dunn to fill the post.

Dunn's nomination is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation.

