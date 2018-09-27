FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2014, file photo, Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods speaks during a panel discussion in Little Rock, Ark. The former state senator reported to federal prison Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas, to begin a more than 18-year prison sentence for bribery. On Monday, a federal judge rejected Woods’ motion to remain free pending an appeal of his May conviction on 15 counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering.
Convicted former Arkansas state senator reports to prison

The Associated Press

September 27, 2018 07:07 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Former Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods has reported to a federal prison in Texas to begin a more than 18-year prison sentence for bribery .

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows Woods is being held at a low-security facility in Fort Worth.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Woods arrived at the prison at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the deadline for him to report.

On Monday, a federal judge rejected Woods' motion to remain free pending an appeal of his May conviction on 15 counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering . Prosecutors say Woods and former state Rep. Micah Neal, both Republicans, directed approximately $600,000 in state funds to two nonprofits in exchange for kickbacks.

Neal pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to probation .

