State senator describes 1976 assault, why she didn’t report

A New Hampshire state senator says allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the president's reaction to them prompted her to come forward with her own story of assault.
Martha Hennessey, a Hanover Democrat seeking a second term, posted on her Facebook page last week that she was assaulted by a Dartmouth College classmate at a fraternity party in 1976. She told WMUR-TV that she suffered multiple bruises from being thrown against a fireplace while about a dozen other students watched.
Hennessey says her parents and boyfriend wanted her to report the incident to police but she just wanted it to go away. She says she came forward after President Donald Trump's tweeted that the woman accusing Kavanaugh of a long-ago assault should have reported it at the time.
