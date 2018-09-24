West Virginia governor recommending 9 projects for grants

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is recommending the Appalachian Regional Commission approve grants totaling over $7.1 million for nine projects.
Justice said the projects take advantage of West Virginia's assets and address community and economic development needs. The projects include public water and wastewater extensions and improvements, water treatment plant improvements and technical assistance to businesses and entrepreneurs.
Other projects include training and consultation services for West Virginia firms, a consolidated technical assistance program in the West Virginia Development Office, training and job placement through Goodwill and capacity-building projects.
