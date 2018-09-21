Law prevents police from naming juvenile homicide victims

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Fairfax County, Va. Police Chief Ed Roessler and Sheriff Stacey Kincaid speak to reporters in Fairfax, Va. Roessler says a state law that bars police from releasing the names of juvenile homicide victims without written permission from the family is hampering his department’s efforts at transparency. Supporters of the law passed in 2017 say grieving parents deserve a measure of privacy. Matthew Barakat, File AP Photo