Man convicted of murder, torture in death of 4-year-old

A suburban Detroit man has been convicted of murder and torture charges in the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.
The Detroit News reports a jury in Wayne County Circuit Court on Thursday also found 29-year-old Brad Fields guilty of child abuse in the death of Gabrielle Barrett. Sentencing is Oct. 9.
Fields' attorney had argued his client wasn't responsible for the torture.
Officers responding to a 911 call Jan. 1 found Gabrielle with severe burns in a Sumpter Township trailer home. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital. Investigators said Fields and Diaz discussed in Facebook Messenger about how to punish the girl for wetting herself.
Fields and his girlfriend, Candice Diaz, were captured in Georgia more than a week after Gabrielle died. Fields is awaiting trial .
