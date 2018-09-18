Mayor signals new juvenile justice approach with appointment

In a move signaling a change in approach to juvenile justice in a Tennessee county under federal supervision, its new mayor has announced it will contract with a new settlement coordinator.
The Commercial Appeal reports Mayor Lee Harris announced Monday that attorney Herman Morris will replace retired judge Paul Summers when the latter's contract ends in October.
Under the previous mayoral administration, Shelby County twice sought to end federal oversight of its juvenile court system. Supervision began in 2012 after a report found multiple failings, including discrimination. Summers was criticized for a May report that said there was no race problem in "Shelby County, Washington, D.C. or Chicago."
Shelby County Commission chair Van Turner says he believes Harris supports oversight during a time when changes still need to be made.
