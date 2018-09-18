Pence, Blackburn to attend conservative conference

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks at a summit on the opioid crisis put on by Healthy Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn. Vice President Mike Pence will be one of the top guests at a conference for conservative leaders in Tennessee. An event invitation says Pence will join Republican U.S. Rep. Marsh Blackburn and NRA lobbyist Chris Cox at the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Conservative Political Action Conference 365 on Friday, Sept. 21, in Knoxville. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo