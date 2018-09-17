Wyoming seeks dismissal of candidate’s residency case

Wyoming is no longer seeking legal action in determining if a former Republican candidate for governor lives in the state.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports state attorneys filed a motion Monday to dismiss the case, saying questions about if Taylor Haynes met residency requirements became moot when he lost the Republican primary last month.
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan brought a lawsuit forward, claiming Haynes doesn't live in the state but in Colorado. He sought to remove him from the ballot.
Haynes owns a ranch south of Laramie that straddles the state line.
Haynes was not immediately available to the newspaper for comment.
