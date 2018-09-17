NYPD: Woman armed with knife fatally shot by police

Police say a 54-year-old woman was fatally shot after she lunged at officers with a knife in Queens.
Police say the woman called 911 to report a burglary and met the officers outside the two-family home in Maspeth at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Police said she told them there was a female intruder inside armed with a knife or razor.
After the officers entered the home, police say the woman followed behind them and then picked up a knife and lunged at them. Police say she disobeyed orders to drop the knife and one of the officers fired three times, striking her in the torso.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-inch kitchen knife was recovered.
Police said there is a history of calls to the location.
