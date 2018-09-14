Cancer survivors Evers, Kleefisch clash over health care

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks during a campaign stop in Eau Claire, Wis., as part of Gov. Scott Walker’s statewide re-election tour. Kleefisch says as a cancer survivor she is “shocked” with a campaign ad featuring a cancer survivor who says Walker doesn’t care about families like hers. Kleefisch says in the ad released Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, that people in Wisconsin with pre-existing conditions are covered now and will be as long as Walker is in office. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP, File Marisa Wojcik