Vermont’s 2 main gubernatorial candidates to debate at fair

Vermont's two main gubernatorial candidates are going to be debating at the Tunbridge Worlds' Fair.
Incumbent GOP Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic challenger Christine Hallquist are scheduled to debate Friday during the Dave Gram Show on WDEV radio.
The Tunbridge debates are a staple of Vermont electoral politics. On Thursday, incumbent Progressive Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and GOP lieutenant governor candidate Don Turner debated at the fair.
This year the Vermont governor's race is attracting more attention than usual from beyond the state's borders because Hallquist is the first major-party transgender gubernatorial candidate.
Earlier this month Scott reported he had raised about $357,000 through August, while Hallquist had raised about $243,000.
