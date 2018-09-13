Sen. King confirms he’s a ‘no’ vote on Kavanaugh nomination

Independent Sen. Angus King has confirmed he's a "no" vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, saying the "stakes are too high" to grant him a lifetime appointment.
King said he's concerned about the nominee's "overly rigid judicial philosophy," his "very broad view" of presidential power, the lack of documents provided to senators, and the millions spent by conservative groups promoting him through TV ads.
King said the existence of a "dark money" campaign is probably more telling about his philosophy "than any opinion, speech, or Senate testimony."
King said he listened to Mainers, and he thinks Republican President Donald Trump's nominee would vote to repeal Roe vs. Wade legalizing abortion. He said that when "all is said and done, I have no choice but to vote no."
Comments