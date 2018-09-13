National Politics

Police: Man threatened to rape woman

The Associated Press

September 13, 2018 12:56 AM

NEW YORK

New York City police continue to search for a man who they say tried to assault a woman.

WNBC-TV reports the attempted rape happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Police say the suspect approached a 32-year-old woman and tried to talk to her. Authorities say the man told the woman he had a gun and threatened to rape her when she ignored him.

Police say the woman got the attention of a passerby which made the suspect run away. The woman wasn't hurt.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

  Comments  