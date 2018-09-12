New Mexico Supreme Court rejects automated one-party voting

New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil asks questions in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, during oral arguments on whether voters should be allowed to select candidates from a particular party in all races by marking a single ballot box. The New Mexico Supreme Court is blocking a ballot option that would have allowed voters to select candidates from one particular party in all races by marking a single box. The court made its decision Wednesday after listening to oral arguments about a plan from the state’s top elections regulator to reinstate straight-ticket voting in the November general election. Morgan Lee AP Photo