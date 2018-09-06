In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 photo, Jahana Hayes, right, Democratic nominee for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, reviews photos in her Waterbury, Conn., campaign headquarters with campaign staffer Zeke Hodkin, who took a semester off from Middlebury College to be part of the candidate’s social media team. Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year, will face Republican Manny Santos in the November general election.
National Politics

From poverty to star teacher, Hayes now eyes Congress seat

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

September 06, 2018 11:34 PM

WATERBURY, Conn.

A onetime teen mother who rose from poverty to the height of the teaching profession, Jahana Hayes is now close to becoming the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut.

Hayes launched her campaign for a U.S. House seat representing northwestern Connecticut four months ago with no funding or campaign infrastructure. The 2016 National Teacher of the Year defeated a veteran politician in the Democratic primary last month.

Hayes is running for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, a Democrat who chose not to seek re-election.

Her Republican opponent, former Meriden mayor Manny Santos, says Hayes' campaign focuses on touching people's emotions and lacks substance.

Hayes says her life experiences, including homelessness, shape her positions on issues.

