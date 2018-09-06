Crime by foreigners fuels sanctuary state debate in Oregon

This Aug. 19, 2018, booking photo released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows inmate, Eduardo de la Lima Vargas, at the Marion County Jail (MCJ) in Salem, Ore. The Mexican man who federal authorities say is illegally in America allegedly ran a red light while drunk and crashed into a motorcycle carrying a man and woman, killing them both. On Wednesday, Sept. 5 a judge set bail for de la Lima Vargas at a half-million dollars, saying he’s a threat to society and a flight risk. He was sent back to the Marion County jail, joining the hundreds of foreigners in jails and prisons in Oregon who federal immigration authorities believe are deportable. Marion County Sheriff's Office via AP S Griffith