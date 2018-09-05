Michelle Obama to hold voting rallies in Las Vegas and Miami

Michelle Obama is headlining voter registration rallies in Las Vegas and Miami later this month on behalf of a nonpartisan voting organization she co-chairs.
That's according to organizers for the group, When We All Vote.
The former first lady is hosting the Las Vegas event on Sept. 23 and the Miami rally on Sept. 28.
Mrs. Obama announced last month that When We All Vote will mark the 53rd anniversary of the Voting Rights Act by urging Americans to hold events from Sept. 22 through Sept. 29 to sign people up to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections and beyond — regardless of party affiliation.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 prohibits racial discrimination in voting.
Mrs. Obama planned to address volunteers during a conference call Wednesday evening.
