Hinting marriage, undercover cop elicits slaying confession

Philip Snider sits in court in Canton, Ohio Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Snider, on Monday pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in a Canton courtroom in exchange for a sentence of 20 years to life in prison and the promise that he’d lead authorities to where he dumped his 70-year-old wife’s body. Roberta Snider was reported missing in January. The Canton Repository via AP Michael Balash