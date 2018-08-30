Crowd of 1st District Democrats gang up on frontrunners

The crowded field of Democratic congressional hopefuls in New Hampshire's 1st District took turns targeting the perceived frontrunners at their latest forum.
With 12 days until the primary, the 11 Democrats competing for their party's nomination met at Manchester Community College on Thursday night. Along with six Republicans, they're hoping to take the seat being left open by Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who isn't seeking re-election.
From their opening statements onward, many of the Democrats criticized Executive Councilor Chris Pappas and Marine veteran Maura Sullivan, accusing them of not being progressive enough on health care and suggesting the money they've raised will make them beholden to special interests. Pappas said he's proud that most of his money comes from New Hampshire residents, while Sullivan said she's isn't taking corporate PAC money.
