FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter leaves an arraignment hearing in San Diego, after he and his wife, Margaret, pleaded not-guilty to charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses. Just days after Hunter was indicted by a federal grand jury, his Democratic opponent is trying to make him pay a political price. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaign will begin airing a 30-second TV ad Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that calls the congressman an embarrassment to the Southern California district.
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter leaves an arraignment hearing in San Diego, after he and his wife, Margaret, pleaded not-guilty to charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses. Just days after Hunter was indicted by a federal grand jury, his Democratic opponent is trying to make him pay a political price. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaign will begin airing a 30-second TV ad Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that calls the congressman an embarrassment to the Southern California district. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter leaves an arraignment hearing in San Diego, after he and his wife, Margaret, pleaded not-guilty to charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses. Just days after Hunter was indicted by a federal grand jury, his Democratic opponent is trying to make him pay a political price. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaign will begin airing a 30-second TV ad Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that calls the congressman an embarrassment to the Southern California district. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo

National Politics

Democrat blisters indicted California Rep. Hunter in TV ad

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and JULIE WATSON Associated Press

August 29, 2018 11:14 PM

LOS ANGELES

Just days after Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was indicted by a federal grand jury, his Democratic opponent is trying to make him pay a political price.

Ammar Campa-Najjar's campaign is set to air a 30-second TV ad Thursday that calls the congressman an embarrassment to his Southern California district.

Hunter and his wife were charged last week with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to illegally finance family trips to Italy and Hawaii, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets — even fast food purchases.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Hunter calls the charges politically motivated.

A narrator in the ad says Hunter is driven by greed and urges voters in the strongly Republican district to "put country over party" and support Campa-Najjar.

  Comments  