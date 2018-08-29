Kentucky city requires quicker notification about escapes

Officials in a western Kentucky city have voted in favor of an ordinance that requires private correctional facilities to more quickly notify law enforcement agencies when there is an escape.
News outlets reported the Paducah City Council voted Tuesday to approve the policy, which comes on the heels of escapes and walkaways from a department of corrections halfway house. Commissioner Richard Abraham says neighbors grew concerned after the most recent escape from Keeton Corrections on Aug. 12. He said the public wasn't notified for 12 hours.
The new ordinance requires correctional facilities to notify the Paducah Police Department, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police and all correctional facility employees within 30 minutes of an escape or otherwise unaccounted for inmate, parolee or probationer.
