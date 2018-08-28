Arizona Senate primary run in Trump’s shadow

In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, U.S. Senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., stands at the international border with Mexico, with ranchers Jim Chilton, left, and Tom Kay, right, south of Arivaca, Ariz. In her bid to become the Republican Senate nominee, McSally has tacked hard right after initially keeping her distance from President Donald Trump. Matt York AP Photo