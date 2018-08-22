Speaker Ryan joins GOP candidate Hardy at Las Vegas event

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he'd like to work with former U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy on criminal justice reform if the Republican candidate wins a tight race for the Nevada House seat he once held this November.
The highest-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives made an appearance with Hardy in Las Vegas on Wednesday to discuss a local criminal justice program that helps ex-offenders readjust to society after prison.
Hardy served one term in a southern Nevada district before losing re-election in 2016. He faces former Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford.
Hardy's campaign manager Ross Hemminger said Wednesday's event was designed to give Ryan a chance to hear the stories of former inmates involved in the program.
He would not say whether Ryan was also attending a fundraiser or any other campaign events for Hardy while in town.
Comments