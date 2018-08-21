Prosecutor: Slain Colorado deputy shot by car theft suspect

FILE - In this undated file photo provided on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Micah Flick is shown. A Colorado prosecutor says Flick was killed by a 19-year-old man suspected of stealing a car and a wounded bystander also was hit by a bullet the suspect fired. El Paso County District Attorney Dan May on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, released his office’s review of the Feb. 5 attempted arrest that left El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Flick dead, a bystander paralyzed from the chest down and three other law enforcement officers injured. (El Paso County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP