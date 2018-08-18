Democrat McGrath wants to ‘cut through’ political discord

Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath said Saturday that her military service would help her "cut through" the political discord dividing Washington if she's elected to Congress.
The Democratic newcomer ventured outside Kentucky's 6th District, where she is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, to give the keynote speech at a statewide Democratic dinner that drew the party's top leaders.
Before the dinner, McGrath said in an interview that the leadership lessons she learned in the military are what's needed to erode the country's deep political divisions.
"My message is, 'Let's put our country above our party,'" she said. "It's time. I just think that's the way we need people to be right now in terms of leadership in order to cut through some of this divisiveness that we have."
McGrath flew 89 combat missions, including bombings targeting al-Qaida and the Taliban, during her career as a Marine. She reached the rank of lieutenant colonel.
She said her military career taught her to work with colleagues from different backgrounds and viewpoints in pursuit of a common goal — a trait she said would serve her well in Congress.
"When I was a Marine, I never looked to the Marine on my left or the one on my right and said 'Are you a Democrat or a Republican?'" she said. "We all said, 'What's the mission? Let's get it done.' And I think we need that sort of mentality again."
During a campaign appearance earlier Saturday in Madison County, Barr touted Republican tax cuts that he said have triggered a burst of economic growth.
"Folks, the economy is soaring and there's a reason for that," he said. "That's not an accident. The economy is not soaring just randomly. The economy is doing well and America is better off again because we have better policies in place."
Barr said his opponent is on the wrong side on issues ranging from taxes to health care to border control.
"We give the opposition credit for their energy and their enthusiasm, we just disagree with their ideas," Barr said.
Democrats are pinning their hopes on McGrath to pick up a Republican-held seat in a state that has trended heavily toward the GOP. Republican Donald Trump carried the 6th District by 15.3 points on his way to the presidency in 2016. Trump won Kentucky by 29.8 points.
The district stretches from the Appalachian foothills to bluegrass country in and around Lexington. It has swung between Democratic and Republican representation for decades.
