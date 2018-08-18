National Politics

DFL committee endorses Ellison amid abuse allegation

The Associated Press

August 18, 2018 02:26 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Despite an allegation of domestic abuse, Minnesota Democrats continue to stand behind Rep. Keith Ellison and his bid for attorney general.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor party chairman Ken Martin says in a statement that the group's central committee endorsed Ellison on Saturday, despite calls to quit the race, including from the National Organization for Women.

Martin says Ellison "will be a champion for families and fight to hold powerful interests accountable."

Ellison won the Democratic primary on Tuesday and just days after a former girlfriend accused him of sending threatening texts and dragging her off a bed.

Ellison has denied the allegation, and says a supposed video of the attack does not exist.

