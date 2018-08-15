Lawyer involved in Greitens’ case to be investigated

A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate allegations that a lawyer for the ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with former Gov. Eric Greitens violated a gag order.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison said Tuesday that the prosecutor will investigate a "charge of indirect criminal contempt" against Albert Watkins.
In June, Burlison threatened to fine or jail Watkins over a news release and a 20-minute impromptu April news conference after leaving a hearing at which a lawyer for Greitens revealed that Watkins had received two $50,000 cash payments. Burlison says Watkins may have violated a gag order in the invasion of privacy case against Greitens, which was later dismissed.
Watkins says he's "respectful of the court's decision."
