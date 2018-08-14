N Carolina governor, groups ask judges to block referendums

Legal motions by North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and interest groups to keep constitutional amendments proposed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly off November ballots are back in court.
A three-judge panel scheduled arguments Wednesday on requests by Cooper, the state NAACP and Clean Air Carolina to block referendums while lawsuits they filed challenging ballot language continue.
Cooper focuses on two amendments that if approved would shift power over filling judicial vacancies and controlling boards and commissions from the governor to the legislature. The other groups also want stopped amendments to mandate photo identification to vote and to lower the income tax rate cap.
Republican legislative leaders reject the plaintiffs' contention that voters will be misled by the questions, adding they easily can access actual texts of the amendments.
