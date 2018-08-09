Prosecutors clear Denver police officers in deadly shooting

Prosecutors have cleared three Denver police officers of any criminal charges in the deadly shooting of a bank robbery suspect earlier this year.
The Denver Post reports the Denver district attorney's office said Thursday the shooting of 36-year-old Charles Boeh in late April was justified under state law.
Officers looking for Boeh, a fugitive and robbery suspect, had spotted him driving and pulled behind him.
Authorities say Boeh was shot 16 times after he brandished a firearm and attempted to flee police by ramming his car past vehicles stopped at a light.
Prosecutors say Boeh risked the lives of dozens of people and the officers' actions were justified to "effect the arrest and prevent the escape of Mr. Boeh."
