Some Georgians set to vote on earlier Sunday alcohol sales

Residents in several places across Georgia are set to vote in November on whether they'd like a mimosa with their Sunday brunch.
The question they will be posed with is whether restaurants should be allowed to sell alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays, instead of the current 12:30 p.m.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports local governments had until Wednesday to put that question on the ballot for November's election. Nearly 50 cities and counties — including the city of Atlanta — passed ordinances or resolutions to do so according to data from the Georgia Restaurant Association.
Supporters say that allowing alcohol sales earlier will drive higher profits for businesses and grow state tax revenue.
But many opponents say they don't believe alcohol should be sold while people are in church.
