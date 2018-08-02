Lee, Dean to face off in Tennessee governor’s race

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, former Nashville, Tenn. Mayor Karl Dean participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their party’s nomination, Dean has outspent state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh $4.4 million to $984,800 and Fitzhugh has peeled off important endorsements from state employees’ and teachers’ groups. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo