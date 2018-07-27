Manila court OKs US request for terror suspect’s extradition

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, Russell Langi Salic, center, a Filipino doctor accused by U.S. authorities of plotting attacks in New York City, including in concert venues and Times Square, arrives at a trial court for his extradition hearing in Manila, Philippines. A Philippine court on Friday, July 27, 2018, granted a U.S. government request for the extradition of the Filipino doctor suspected by U.S. authorities of being an Islamic State group sympathizer and plotting bombings and shootings at New York City concert venues, subway stations and Times Square. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo