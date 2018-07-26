Sessions defends deputy after impeachment move

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses reporters during a news conference at the Moakley Federal Building in Boston, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him. Sessions said Thursday in Boston that he has the “highest confidence” in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. He suggested lawmakers instead focus on reforming the nation’s immigration system. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa AP