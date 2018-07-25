Bernie Sanders endorses El-Sayed in Michigan governor’s race

FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by Democrat Ben Jealous, speaks to the crowd during a gubernatorial campaign rally in Maryland’s Democratic primary at downtown Silver Spring, Md. Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are campaigning in solidly Republican Kansas as they take their liberal message to an unlikely testing ground before next month’s congressional primaries. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Jose Luis Magana AP