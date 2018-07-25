Lawmaker who bragged about speeding offers new apology

A state lawmaker who attracted national headlines after a video captured him bragging about driving over 120 mph has apologized for claiming legislative immunity to get out of speeding tickets.
State Rep. Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, apologized Monday during a candidates' forum in Lake Havasu City, according to Today's News-Herald.
"I messed up, and I'm sorry," said Mosley, who appeared with other candidates seeking the two District 5 seats. "I apologize, and it will never happen again. I will personally sponsor the bill to get rid of legislative immunity because I don't see the purpose of it."
Gov. Doug Ducey called abolition of legislative immunity a "needed reform" and said in a Twitter post Tuesday that he wants lawmakers to act early in the 2019 session to put a referendum on the ballot.
Ducey, a Republican running for re-election, last week signed an executive order directing state troopers to cite lawmakers if they break traffic laws despite the constitutional provision.
That order and the proposed constitutional change are reactions to recent disclosure that Mosley told a sheriff's deputy who pulled him over that last March he had previously driven at speeds of 120 mph (193 kph) or higher.
Mosley said he shouldn't be cited because of legislative immunity, according to a sheriff's report. Mosley was caught on camera during a traffic stop by a La Paz County Sheriff's deputy bragging about driving high speeds on Interstate 10.
He previously apologized on social media after the video was broadcast earlier this month.
