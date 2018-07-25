Gov. Burgum to skydive with members of Navy parachute team

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is scheduled to drop in on the annual Fargo Airsho — literally.
Burgum says he will skydive with members of the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team on Saturday morning. Once on the ground, Burgum is scheduled to deliver opening remarks to attendees of the event at the Hector International Airport.
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatki says it will be a tandem jump for Burgum, though the governor has parachuted solo when he was a student at North Dakota State University.
The skydiving team is based in San Diego and travels the country to promote the Navy.
