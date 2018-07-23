Oklahoma optometry petition to appear on Nov. 6 ballot

FILE - In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, Tim Tippit, Chairman, Yes on 793 and President/CFO of DaVinci Equity Group, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Yes on 793 was seeking a public vote on whether to allow optometrists to operate inside retail establishments and says they’ve gathered enough signatures to place the measure on the November ballot. Gov. Mary Fallin has authorized a state question that would allow eye doctors to practice inside Oklahoma retail establishments to appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Sue Ogrocki AP