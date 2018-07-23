Swastika burned into grass at park that honors US war dead

Omaha police are trying to find whoever burned a Nazi symbol into the grass at an Omaha park memorializing U.S. military members who died in World War II.
Someone used a chemical or other means Saturday to turn green grass into a brown swastika several feet across at Memorial Park in east-central Omaha. The parks department has tilled over the swastika, and the city intends to reseed the area.
No arrests have been reported.
Police say other Nazi symbols, including hate-filled books and flyers, have shown up elsewhere in Omaha in recent weeks.
