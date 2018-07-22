Voucher vote creates dilemma for school-choice supporters

FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko urges fellow lawmakers to back a massive school voucher expansion bill she sponsored, in the Senate chambers in Phoenix. School-choice supporters won legislative passage of a 2017 law to expand Arizona’s voucher program but some now aren’t sure whether they want voters to approve or reject a referendum that will decide the law’s fate. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File) Bob Christie AP