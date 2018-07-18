Louisiana editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Louisiana newspapers:
___
July 14
The Town Talk advocates running for office:
"The punishment suffered by the wise who refuse to take part in the government, is to live under the government of bad men." — Plato
Criticism of government is nothing new, as evidenced by that quote from the famed Greek philosopher that dates back roughly 2,400 years. It didn't start with the establishment of the U.S. Congress or the Louisiana Legislature.
We have all done it, criticizing our elected leaders at every level — our national leaders in Washington, state leaders in Baton Rouge, local mayors and councilmen and police jurors, even volunteer community and neighborhood association leaders come under fire from dissatisfied residents. Unfortunately, it's often the vitriol from voters that discourages good people from running for or staying in office.
It's easy to complain and problems are typically as simple to spot as a pothole or a "structurally deficient" bridge on a state roadway. Finding solutions that will appease the majority of people is often difficult. Finding a solution that makes everyone happy is practically unheard of, especially today with the deep divisions we see in our society.
We'll admit it's tempting and often cathartic to lash out at our elected officials and blame them for all the woes we see — and let's be honest, some of them are their fault. But, in fairness, we should be more supportive and appreciative of the fact that they were willing to step up and serve.
Some local leaders have been vocal in seeking solutions from the public. In his remarks to local business leaders earlier this year, Sen. Gerald Long asked not just for complaints but proposed solutions. Rep. Terry Brown, speaking to the Rotary Club of Alexandria, said if someone in his district thought they could do better they should run for the seat.
And that brings us to our point — qualifying for the November elections starts this month. There are several key positions on local ballots, including numerous local mayor races, city council seats and the entire Rapides Parish School Board.
Town Talk reporter Jeff Matthews gives readers a detailed guide to the process for citizens to run for office. We encourage readers who are passionate about improving their community and who want to make a positive impact to read the article and consider the opportunities available.
We realize public service is not for everyone. The jobs take up a lot of time, usually at the expense of other family members. And the financial rewards typically aren't great. But for those individuals reading this who believe they are qualified for an elected position and are in a position to serve, we encourage you to consider running.
And to those who are not in a position to seek office but have constructive ideas that can improve the community or believe they have a solution to a community issue, reach out to the elected official who handles that area and share your thoughts. The good ones will be happy to hear from you. And the ones who aren't receptive are the ones you can mark to look at alternatives when the next election comes up.
We know our communities, state and nation have significant challenges. We believe we have good people here who have solutions. But we need people to do more than just gripe about problems, we need people who are willing to step forward and find solutions. As former president John F. Kennedy noted, "If not us, who? If not now, when?"
Online: https://www.thetowntalk.com/
___
July 16
The Courier of Houma on a Louisiana State Police scandal eroding public trust:
It's been nearly two years since four Louisiana state troopers began a meandering sightseeing journey west that ended at the 2016 conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Though they left Louisiana and ended up in San Diego, their circuitous route - including stops at the Grand Canyon, the Hoover Dam and Las Vegas - and their lavish expenses led to disciplinary action against them.
The resulting scandal was still erupting when then-State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson retired in 2017 after a police probe allegedly found that he told at least one of the troopers to delete text messages from him. Current Superintendent Kevin Reeves demoted two of the troopers and reprimanded the other two.
Now, the troopers are appealing their discipline and blaming the episode on Edmonson, who they say ordered them to drive to the conference so he could have a state SUV for transportation while he was there.
However their appeals go, and whatever their final discipline is determined to be, the entire episode has eroded the public's trust in the state's lead law-enforcement agency.
And the continuing saga will continue to erode that trust.
Edmonson himself is the target of an FBI investigation, though no charges have been filed in the case. There are state audit findings that claim the former superintendent used his public office for private gain.
(...)
The road trip was not the only mark on Edmonson's final months in office. An investigation by a television news outlet turned up evidence that some troopers have earned exorbitant amounts of overtime pay, sometimes when they weren't even on the job.
The continuing allegations about behavior at the upper levels of State Police leadership are unfortunate. But, if they are true, they should be remedied.
The State Police must be trusted to abide by the law if the public is going to trust it to enforce the law. Right now, that condition is in question.
The vast majority of state troopers are hard-working police professionals who just want to uphold the law. It is a shame to see their agency tarnished by the actions of others.
Eventually, though, if the truth can come to light and fuel the necessary changes, the scandal will deliver much-needed improvement.
Online: http://www.houmatoday.com/
___
July 17
The Advocate says the Audubon Zoo jaguar escape is a reminder of the dangers that animals can present:
The late Italian novelist Umberto Eco once lamented the way we often sentimentalize wild animals, regarding them as warm and fuzzy creatures when they are, in reality, rather efficient killing machines.
We got a local reminder of that simple reality when a jaguar escaped his exhibit at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans early Saturday morning, entering other exhibit areas and preying on the animals. As of Monday, the death toll was at nine, including all five of the zoo's alpacas, three foxes and an emu.
"He's a young male jaguar. He was doing what jaguars do," said Joel Hamilton, the zoo's general curator. Luckily, no patrons were around when the jaguar escaped, although zoo officials stressed that they have protocols in place to protect the public if such mishaps occur during visiting hours.
An investigation is underway to determine how the jaguar got out.
Saturday's escape was a teachable moment for visitors to any zoo. The permanent residents are confined, we learned once again, because that's the only way to keep them safe from each other — and to keep us safe, too.
Online: http://www.theadvocate.com/
Comments