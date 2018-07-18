State Democratic Party names new executive director

The Vermont Democratic Party has hired a new executive director.
The Burlington Free Press reports 40-year-old Josh Massey had his first day on the job Monday, less than a month before primary elections.
The party's previous executive director, Conor Casey, left for a position with the Vermont-National Education Association.
Massey says he will bring "personal passion" to the job, as well as "fresh energy that I think we need."
He declined to answer specific questions about Democratic plans for the upcoming elections, saying he wants to settle into the job first.
Massey previously worked for the state Democratic Party and the State Employees Association.
He currently lives in Winooski with his wife and three children.
