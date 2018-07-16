Once a Trump critic, Roby seeking redemption in Ala. runoff

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election that hinges on her loyalty _ or lack thereof _ to President Donald Trump. Roby is facing former Democrat Bobby Bright in Tuesday’s Republican runoff election. She’s trying not to become the third congressional incumbent to lose her seat this primary season. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo