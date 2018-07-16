Wisconsin’s Walker endorses Kansas governor in primary race

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has endorsed Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer as Colyer faces a crowded Republican primary featuring a serious challenge on his right.
Colyer announced the endorsement Monday. Walker said in a statement that he is backing Colyer in his bid to stay in office because Colyer has shown "real commonsense, conservative leadership."
Walker is among the nation's most prominent Republican governors and is seeking a third term this year in Wisconsin. He is a former Republican Governors Association chairman.
Colyer is in a contentious race in the state's Aug. 7 primary. The field includes conservative firebrand and Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
Kobach has advised President Donald Trump and Walker's endorsement of Colyer came a day before a planned Kobach fundraiser in Wichita with Donald Trump Jr.
