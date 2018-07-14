Marshall returns to campaign in heated AG race with King

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Marshall and former Attorney General Troy King face off in Tuesday’s Republican runoff in the race for attorney general. Marshall is seeking to win the office outright after being appointed. King is seeking to return to the job he held from 2004 to 2011. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) J. Scott Applewhite AP