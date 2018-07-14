Judge rules immigrant family separation unconstitutional

A federal judge in Connecticut has declared the forced separation of two immigrant children from their parents to be unconstitutional.
In a ruling issued Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Victor A. Bolden ordered the government to produce the parents of 9-year-old J.S.R and 14-year-old V.F.B. in court July 18.
According to court documents, the children were forcibly taken from parents at the southern U.S. border and are being cared for a Noank Community Support Services in Connecticut.
Medical officials testified both children are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the separation.
They also mentioned both children had fled gang violence in Central America. The court also ordered daily video conferences between the children and their parents.
Bolden left the request that the children be immediately reunited with their parents to another court.
