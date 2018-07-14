Sununu issues proclamation for parole/probation officers

New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu has issued a proclamation declaring July 12-21 as Correctional Probation and Parole Supervision Week.
People will be recognizing the work that probation and parole officers do for public safety.
The Corrections Department says in New Hampshire, over 8,000 adults are on probation or parole while another 11,000 are tracked for collection of money owed to victims, courts and other fines associated with criminal activity.
The department says probation and parole officers apply a number of monitoring techniques including home contacts, drug testing, making sure the individual under supervision attends counseling sessions and helping individuals to find suitable housing and employment.
The New Hampshire Division of Field Services operates 11 district offices and four part-time offices throughout the state. There are 71 probation/parole officers assigned to those offices.
Comments