AAA says Waldo, Lawtey no longer speed traps

Signs that read, “SPEED STRICTLY ENFORCED” hang on Kennard Street in Waldo, Fla., on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. The cities of Waldo and Lawtey are no longer designated “Traffic Traps” by AAA. Its police department was found to have been told to issue speeding tickets based on quotas, a practice which led to the disbanding of the force in 2014. (Lauren Bacho/The Gainesville Sun via AP) Lauren Bacho AP