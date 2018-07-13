Government settles with accused Rapid City landlord

The federal government has reached a settlement with a Rapid City apartment landlord accused of discrimination.
Amie Kelly allegedly favored a male renter over a single woman and her teenage daughter, and was accused of violating the Fair Housing Act. The case ended up in federal court when it couldn't be resolved administratively through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says that under the settlement, Kelly doesn't admit to any wrongdoing but will pay the woman $3,000 in damages.
